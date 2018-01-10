Breaking his silence over rumours regarding his third marriage with Bushra Maneka, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday asked if he had "sold" state secrets to India or "laundered" the country's wealth to deserve a bad press.

In a series of tweets, the 65-year-old former cricket captain said that he was only concerned about "his children and the very conservative family of Bushra begum."

"For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered billions in nation s wealth; or ordered a Model Town-like killing spree; or revealed the state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married," Imran Khan stated in a message posted on Twitter.

He mentioned that the vicious media campaign led by Nawaz Sharif and Mir Shakeel-ul-Rehman does not bother him.

He alleged that the "vicious, gutter media campaign" was being led by NS [Nawaz Sharif] and MSR [Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman], adding that it did not bother him. Shakil-ur-Rahman is the founder of Geo Television Network.

In another tweet, he told "NS & MSR" that their vicious campaign has only strengthened his resolve to fight them.

Attacking Sharif, Imran Khan said: "I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives, but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details."

"All I ask of my well wishers and supporters is that they pray I find personal happiness which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of," Khan added.

Khan had first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years in 2004. His second marriage was with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, which lasted barely 10 months.

Khan's angry tweets came hours after Mr Sharif, while speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, said that it was "sad that Khan has gone into hiding" [since the marriage rumours] and left the alleged wife's children to give explanations.

Rumours of Khan's alleged third marriage to his "faith healer" had circulated in the media after a report surfaced in The News on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan confirmed that he has sent a proposal of marriage to a faith healer but that the woman has yet to decide on the matter.

