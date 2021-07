Over one million await aid in Haiti

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Port-au-Prince, July 07: Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on Wednesday at his home by a commando, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced. Joseph said he was now in charge of the country, AFP News Agency reported.

(This is breaking news and more details to follow)