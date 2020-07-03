Groundless to view China as expansionist: Chinese Embassy on PM Modi's comment

Beijing, July 03: China on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ladakh address saying 'it's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours'.

''China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours,'' said Ji Rong, spokesperson, embassy of China.

"The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," the Prime Minister had said, addressing soldiers during a surprise visit to Ladakh after the June 15 clash with China in which 20 soldiers were killed in action.

Amid a military standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected forward positions at Leh's Nemu sector in Ladakh. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General MM Navarane.