Google, twitter and Facebook have to be very careful, warns Trump

Posted By: PTI
    Washington, Aug 28: President Donald Trump hit out at the internet firms today, hours after attacking Google over what he called "bias" against him and his supporters.

    File photo of US President Donald Trump
    "Google and Twitter and Facebook -- they are really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful," Trump told reporters at the White House.

    The comments come after the president last week slammed social media firms for what he claimed was suppression of conservative voices, and today's tirade against Google that claimed news search results were "rigged" to favour "left-wing media".

