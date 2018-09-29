Google likely to pay $9 billion to remain Apple's default search

Washington, Sep 29: Search engine giant Google is reportedly paying Apple a whopping $9 billion in 2018 to remain the default search engine for iPhone's Safari browser on iOS.

According to Searchengineland report, Google is paying Apple to remain the default search engine for Apple's Safari browser.

On a global basis, Safari has the second largest market share after Google's Chrome. In the US, Safari delivers 31 percent of internet traffic to Chrome's 49 percent.

As per an exclusive report from Business Insider, the payable sum may hike further in 2019 to a whopping $12 billion (approx Rs 87,000 crores). A renowned Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall believes that a large chunk of traffic fetched by Google is from Apple, specifically from the Safari browser of iOS devices.