Google files an appeal against 4.3 billion fine imposed by EU

By PTI
    Brussels, Oct 10: On Tuesday (Oct 9), Google filed an appeal for 4.3 billion euro fine imposed by EU after the company accused Google of abusing the dominance of their android operating system for mobile devices.

    Representative image
    Representative image

    In an email to AFP, Google spokesman Al Verney confirmed that "we have now filed our appeal of the European Commission's Android decision at the General Court of the European Union."

    In April 2015, Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for competition started her investigation against Google for their alleged unfair competition. It is to be noted that in July, European Commission fined Google of 4.3 million of using Android operating system to promote their own search engine on smartphones to outwit their rival companies.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 15:54 [IST]
