Google Doodle honours German physicist Max Born

The Google Doodle today is honouring German physicist Max Born on his 135th birth anniversary for his contribution to the area of Quantum mechanics.

The doodle, created by guest artist Kati Szilagyi, shows the Nobel laureate writing using a pen that resembles the symbol psi, which is the symbol for wave function in physics.

Max Born won the 1954 Nobel Prize in Physics for his research in Quantum Mechanics, especially in the statistical interpretation of the wavefunction. He's best known for the Born Rule, a theory that uses probability to predict the location of a particle in a quantum system.

Born, along with fellow German scientist Fritz Haber, formulated the Born-Haber cycle, that calculates lattice energy or the energy needed to form a crystal from infinitely-separated ions.

Born on December 11, 1882, in Breslau, then in Germany, now in Poland, Max Born also made contributions to solid-state physics and optics and supervised the work of a number of notable physicists in the 1920s and 1930s.

During the Nazi uprising, in 1933, Born was forced to emigrate to England where he taught for three years as Stokes Lecturer at Cambridge University. He had also served as a lecturer at Edinburgh University for nearly two decades until his retirement in 1954.

He died at age 87 in hospital in Göttingen on 5 January 1970,[6] and is buried in the Stadtfriedhof there, in the same cemetery as Walther Nernst, Wilhelm Weber, Max von Laue, Otto Hahn, Max Planck, and David Hilbert.

OneIndia News