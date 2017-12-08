"GODAVARI to FLOW in LOS ANGELES this WEEKEND"

Hollywood: Godavari to open its 21st location in LOS ANGELES (Orange County), CA.

The fastest growing South Indian Food Chain "Godavari" is all set to start their 21st location in Los Angeles area in the renowned Orange County on December 9, 2017.

Known for its quality, taste and authenticity, "Godavari", was started as a small restaurant in Boston. It has been considered as the best South Indian restaurant in the Northern Hemisphere and is now flowing to the West Coast.

The new Godavari LA will serve with a HUGE Banquet Hall (Pushkara) which could fit more than 250 people with a Full Bar and Entertainment license. This would be a first of it's kind South Indian experience in LA region.

"There is no authentic food in the LA region and we used to travel a lot to eat good food. Everybody is excited with the news that Godavari is coming to Orange County. We really need a nice restaurant with a nice buffet spread. The news that it would also have a huge banquet hall is really amazing" said Gopi Srinivas who was in Irvine area for more than 6 years now.

Godavari LA is strategically located in the City of Lake Forest just miles away from Irvine and other cities where there is a huge Indian community and Corporate Hub.

Godavari LA will be opening its doors for the Grandeur Lunch Buffet with dishes like "Aritaku Idly", "Adayar Pongal", "Dosa Chat", "Sunny Leone Special Noodles", "Palletoori Pandem Kodi", "Jyothi Lakshmi Junnu" and many more.

"We were looking to open an authentic restaurant in LA area for a while and we could not find a better choice than Godavari for this. The team is amazing and everybody in "Team" Godavari works with energy and passion more than just a business. We are really fascinated to be a part of this family now." said Prasanna Eemani and Dhanu Donadi, Owners of Godavari LA.

We are happy to open this outlet with a huge Banquet Hall and will do our best to serve the community with no compromise in quality and authenticity they added.

"We just entered our 20's in locations and this wouldn't be possible without the love from our customers and our franchise owners. We have a long way to go and our energetic team is growing as we grow. We are about to roll out amazing brands and concepts from the Godavari "Food Factory" said Jaswanth Reddy Mukka, COO of Godavari group.

Godavari Atlanta that was opened recently had a tremendous response and is now one of the must go spots for many Desi visitors visiting Atlanta. Here is the Grand Opening trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zB55FwmOiLU

Come and Enjoy the Godavari's Delicacy......

Godavari LA (Orange County)

24416 Muirlands Blvd

Lake Forest, CA 92630

949-273-3327

Contact:

Prasanna Eemani & Dhanu Donadi

LA@GodavariUS.com

909-297-0450

Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

www.GodavariUS.com

Press Note released by: Indian Clicks, LLC