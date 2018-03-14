Germany's parliament elects Angela Merkel for her fourth term as chancellor

Angela Merkel has been voted in as Germany's chancellor for the fourth time, almost six months since the national election, bringing to an end the longest power hiatus in the country's postwar history.

She received 364 out of 709 votes in the first round of voting - 11 more than required to gain an absolute majority, but also 35 fewer than if all the members of her next governing coalition had cast their ballot in her favour.

Her swearing-in is scheduled for noon on Wednesday in Berlin.

OneIndia News

