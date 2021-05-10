Coronavirus crisis: Come out, will help in COVID-19 treatment, Telangana Police appeal to Maoists

Incorrect to say there is no provision for expenditure on COVID-19 vaccination by Centre: Finance Ministry

Germany OKs one-shot J&J, AstraZeneca jabs for all adults

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Berlin, May 10: Germany is making the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine available to all adults as it did with the AstraZeneca vaccine, though the bulk of the expected deliveries is still some way off.

Germany has recommended the AstraZeneca shot mainly for over-60s because of a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients. But amid a push to get as many people inoculated as possible, the government decided to allow doctors'' offices to vaccinate any adults with it -- putting aside a priority system under which the oldest and most vulnerable have been vaccinated first.

Telugu TV anchor and actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR dies of Covid-19

Health Minister Jens Spahn said authorities decided Monday to take the same approach with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about which there are similar concerns. He estimated that 5 to 6 million over-60s in Germany still need to be vaccinated and that should be concluded by early June.

Spahn said the largest deliveries from Johnson & Johnson, more than 10 million doses, are expected in June or July.

Germany has now given nearly one-third of the population at least one vaccine shot.