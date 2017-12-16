German government says it backs 'open and free internet'

Berlin, December 16: Following the US decision to repeal net neutrality rules, the German government says it backs an "open and free internet".

A spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said yesterday that Germany had "taken note" of the US move but declined to comment directly on it.

However, spokeswoman Beate Baron said the German government supports rules introduced across the European Union last year forbidding discriminatory access to the internet.

Baron told reporters in Berlin that "an open and free internet is indispensable for the successful development of a digital society that everyone wants to take part in."

The Republican-controlled US Federal Communications Commission on Thursday repealed Obama-era rules requiring all web traffic to be treated equally.

PTI