Even as active cases decline, India reported almost 5K new COVID infections in a day

Covid-19 is the new normal, but is it time to let the guard down?

German chancellor Olaf Scholz tests positive for Covid, has mild symptoms

International

pti-PTI

Berlin, Sep 26: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman told the news agency dpa on Monday. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Scholz has mild symptoms and immediately entered isolation.

He has cancelled all public appearances this week but plans to take part virtually in internal government meetings, Hebestreit said.

China sticks to infamous zero-Covid policy amid 'coup' rumours

Scholz returned from a two-day official trip to the Gulf States on Sunday and before that was at the UN General Assembly in New York. Scholz was not the only government official to contract the virus this week: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on Twitter on Monday morning that she had also tested positive.