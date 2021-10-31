G20 summit: PM Modi invites Spain to invest in India

PM to hold review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage on 3rd November

Rome, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome and the two leaders had "fruitful" talks on ways to deepen bilateral ties.

PM Modi, who is in Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to attend the G20 summit, was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Sanchez.

"In Rome, PM @narendramodi met the Prime Minister of Spain, Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Both leaders had fruitful talks on ways to deepen ties between India and Spain. The two nations are cooperating extensively in areas such as trade, energy, innovation and more," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi invited Spain to invest in various sectors in India including green hydrogen, infrastructure and defence manufacturing.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, PM Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.

Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 22:51 [IST]