G20 Summit in Bali - Live updates: PM Modi interacts with UK's Sunak

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak after assuming office for the first time on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit.

The two-day G20 summit, which kick-started on Tuesday morning, is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

Check out live updates of G20 Summit: