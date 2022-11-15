G20 Summit in Bali - Live updates: PM Modi interacts with UK's Sunak
Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak after assuming office for the first time on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit.
The two-day G20 summit, which kick-started on Tuesday morning, is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group.
The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak after assuming office for the first time on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit.
#WATCH | Bali, Indonesia: Leela Kothari, one of the performers at today's Indian community event where PM Modi will also be present, sings a Sanskrit song that will be performed at the event.
PM Narendra Modi and PM UK Rishi Sunak in conversation during the first day of the G20 Summit in Bali: PMO
"We have no other option, collaboration is needed to save the world," Widodo said. "The G20 must be the catalyst for inclusive economic recovery. We must not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war."
During his address opening the conference, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on member states to end the conflict. US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other leaders are attending the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit in Indonesia on Tuesday highlighted India's efforts to further food security for the citizens and said that there is a need to ensure adequate supply chains "as far as food and fertilisers are concerned."
US state Dept Hindi spokesperson Zed Tarar on PM Modi and US President Biden's informal meet.
At the #G20Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India's efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned: PM Narendra Modi
"It's not monetary help. These are 30-year-old aircraft & spare parts were in the same contract... As for terrorism, US keeps a close eye on terrorism," says US State department spokesperson, Zed Tarar on US help to India's neighboring nations
"It's not monetary help. These are 30-year-old aircraft & spare parts were in the same contract... As for terrorism, US keeps a close eye on terrorism," says US State department spokesperson, Zed Tarar on US help to India's neighboring nations
At the G20 Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned: PM Narendra Modi.
In India, in order to further sustainable food security, we are emphasising on natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular. Also talked about India’s strides in renewable energy: PM Narendra Modi
Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured: PM Narendra Modi at G20 Summit in Bali.
In India, for sustainable food security, we're promoting natural farming and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millets. Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year: PM Modi
By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition: PM Narendra Modi at G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Onus of creating a new world order for post-Covid lies on our shoulders. Need of hr is to show concrete&collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony & security.Confident that when G20 meets in holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we'll agree to convey a strong message of peace to world: PM Modi in Bali
I've repeatedly said we've to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, WWII wreaked havoc in the world. After that leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn: PM Modi at G20 Summit in Bali.
Preparations underway at the venue in Bali, Indonesia where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an Indian community event today.
