  • search

Funny video: Dad pushes distracted little goalkeeper son over to save goal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    London, Nov 12: Sometimes, parents get so over-involved in what their children do that they themselves end up doing something extremely funny.

    Funny video: Dad pushes distracted little goalkeeper son over to save goal
    Image Courtesy: @chris_wilks2

    The father of the below eight-year-old did the same in this video.

    Also Read | A Chinese kindergarten school welcomed kids with a pole dance!

    It was during a football match between Bow Street FC Under-8 and Ysgol Llanilar Under-8 teams in Wales when the father of the little goalkeeper of one of the teams pushed his distracted son to save the goal as the opponent team's players advanced with the ball. The little keeper tumbled to stop the ball but another little striker still but the ball into the nets. The annoyed dad was seen walking away shaking his hands violently. The poor little goalie would have a bad day at home for sure after he returns. The audience was in splits seeing how things turned out.

    The video was shared on Twitter by one Chris Wilkins on November 5 and it was liked over 6,000 times and retweeted 2,890 times. Some funny reactions also came in over it from the netizens.

    Read more about:

    video fun father son football children

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue