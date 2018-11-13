Funny video: Dad pushes distracted little goalkeeper son over to save goal

London, Nov 12: Sometimes, parents get so over-involved in what their children do that they themselves end up doing something extremely funny.

The father of the below eight-year-old did the same in this video.

It was during a football match between Bow Street FC Under-8 and Ysgol Llanilar Under-8 teams in Wales when the father of the little goalkeeper of one of the teams pushed his distracted son to save the goal as the opponent team's players advanced with the ball. The little keeper tumbled to stop the ball but another little striker still but the ball into the nets. The annoyed dad was seen walking away shaking his hands violently. The poor little goalie would have a bad day at home for sure after he returns. The audience was in splits seeing how things turned out.

The video was shared on Twitter by one Chris Wilkins on November 5 and it was liked over 6,000 times and retweeted 2,890 times. Some funny reactions also came in over it from the netizens.

Funniest moment of the kids footy Saturday @BowStreetFC @CpdLlanilar — Chris Wilkins (@chris_wilks2) November 5, 2018

The dad here for sure 100% complains that millennials are all weak because of participation trophies https://t.co/712Fa9Kyd4 — Pacefalm (@peakofgoodlivin) November 8, 2018