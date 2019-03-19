  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    French minister names her cat ‘Brexit’ because of its indecisiveness

    By
    |

    London, March 19: Too much of tragedy eventually leads to a comedy. The UK's endless Brexit chaos is proving the point. The confusion and the mess have continued so long now that a top minister of France, UK's continental rivals, has decided to name her cat "Brexit" because she found a similar level of indecisiveness working for both the political phenomenon and her feline.

    French minister names her cat ‘Brexit’ because of its indecisiveness
    Image Courtesy: @NathalieLoiseau

    France's 54-year-old European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau has given her pet's name 'Brexit' and in explanation of that, she told French weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that every morning, her cat meows loudly seeking to be let out but when the door is opened for it, the feline refuses to go outside.

    Also Read | May's Brexit woes: UK Speaker's firm No to third vote

    Well, something similar is happening in the UK as well.

    "He wakes me up every morning meowing to death because he wants to go out, and then when I open the door he stays put, undecided, and then glares at me when I put him out," Loiseau said.

    The Brexit mess has only intensified over almost three years now. On June 23, 2016, voters of the UK came up with a thin majority verdict in favour of leaving the European Union but the political leadership of the UK failed to come up with a suitable mechanism to make it happen.

    Also Read | Third voting of week sees UK Parliament choosing to delay Brexit beyond March 29

    The deadline was on March 29 but last week, three votings took place in the UK parliament and the final of them one went in favour of delaying the process.

    Meanwhile, the speaker of the UK parliament John Bercow blocked the ruling party's plan to bring to yet another voting (third) Prime Minister Theresa May's controversial withdrawal deal this week or next. The deal has already been defeated twice in voting held in the parliament, the latest being in the last week.

    More brexit News

    Read more about:

    brexit france uk eu

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue