French minister names her cat ‘Brexit’ because of its indecisiveness

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, March 19: Too much of tragedy eventually leads to a comedy. The UK's endless Brexit chaos is proving the point. The confusion and the mess have continued so long now that a top minister of France, UK's continental rivals, has decided to name her cat "Brexit" because she found a similar level of indecisiveness working for both the political phenomenon and her feline.

France's 54-year-old European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau has given her pet's name 'Brexit' and in explanation of that, she told French weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that every morning, her cat meows loudly seeking to be let out but when the door is opened for it, the feline refuses to go outside.

Also Read | May's Brexit woes: UK Speaker's firm No to third vote

Well, something similar is happening in the UK as well.

"He wakes me up every morning meowing to death because he wants to go out, and then when I open the door he stays put, undecided, and then glares at me when I put him out," Loiseau said.

The Brexit mess has only intensified over almost three years now. On June 23, 2016, voters of the UK came up with a thin majority verdict in favour of leaving the European Union but the political leadership of the UK failed to come up with a suitable mechanism to make it happen.

Also Read | Third voting of week sees UK Parliament choosing to delay Brexit beyond March 29

The deadline was on March 29 but last week, three votings took place in the UK parliament and the final of them one went in favour of delaying the process.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the UK parliament John Bercow blocked the ruling party's plan to bring to yet another voting (third) Prime Minister Theresa May's controversial withdrawal deal this week or next. The deal has already been defeated twice in voting held in the parliament, the latest being in the last week.