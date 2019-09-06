Former President of Zimbabwe passes away at 95

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Harare, Sep 06: Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe passed away at the age of 95, at a hospital in Singapore. After widespread reports, the President of the African republic Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa confirmed the news on twitter.

He wrote: "It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former president, Cde Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe, born 21 February 1924, was a communist and nationalist revolutionary.

Prominent Indian-origin Pakistani politician B M Kutty passes away

In the 1970s he led a guerrilla campaign against the minority white government in what was then known as Rhodesia.

In 1979, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announced that the UK would officially recognise Rhodesia's independence if it moved to democratic majority rule.

Mugabe was elected Prime Minister the following year when his ZANU-PF secured 63 per cent of the national vote.