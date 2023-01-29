Forget Kashmir, befriend India: Saudi, UAE blunt message to Pakistan

Pakistan yet to decide on India's invitation to FM Bilawal to attend SCO meeting

Pakistan has been continously raking up the Kashmir issue at the OIC an international organisation of Muslim countries.

New Delhi, Jan 29: In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, its close allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have asked Islamabad to forget Kashmir issue and make friendship with India.

Reportedly, Saudi Arabia and UAE advised Pakistan to stop "crying" unnecessarily over India's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is seen as a major setback for Pakistan as its close ally Saudi Arabia, most influential country in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has asked Islamabad to stop interfering in India's internal matter.

This comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer last week to hold talks between the two countries to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir.

In an interview with UAE-based Al Arabiya news channel last week, Sharif said that Pakistan has learnt its lesson after three wars with India and now wants to live in peace with India, provided "we are able to resolve our genuine problems".

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out," Sharif said.

Later, the Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office said negotiations are not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories.

India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country. However, Pakistan refuses to atep back from its principled stand on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.