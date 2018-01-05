'For India, relations with ASEAN Region is key priority', says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday co-chaired the fifth meeting of the India-Indonesia Joint Commission with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Addressing the gathering in Jakarta, Swaraj said,''Indonesia, as one of the largest country, the most diverse democracy & the biggest economy in ASEAN Region, has a critical role to play in evolution of the new security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region.''

''I express my appreciation that President Joko Widodo accepted PM Modi's invitation to join ASEAN special commemorative summit as Guest of Honor at India's Republic Day celebrations along with other ASEAN Heads of States & Heads of Govts in New Delhi,'' Swaraj further said.

''For India, relations with ASEAN Region is a key priority. It is at the core of our Act East Policy,'' Swaraj said.

Swaraj is on the second leg of her three-nation tour. Earlier in the day, Swaraj called on Indonesian Vice-President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and held talks with her counterpart to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)