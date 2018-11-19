  • search

Firefighters rush after getting 'alarm' but found this hilarious reason behind the alarm…

By
    London, Nov 19: Sometimes, animals can take a lead over human beings in intelligence and such incidents could be hilarious to the hilt. Recently, a group of firefighters in England's Northamptonshire rushed to a household in Daventry on receiving report of a fire alarm. But on reaching the spot, they were stunned to discover that the alarm was not an actual one but a perfect imitation of the real alarm by a pet parrot. The bird's impersonation of the fire alarm was so perfect that it left many deceived and triggered the emergency.

    Representational Image

    The personnel from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service later said in a statement that in some properties, the smoke alarms are supervised by an alarm-receiving body. If the alarm is activated, they try to contact the resident(s) to understand whether there is a real fire or it is a false activation. In this case, the monitoring company could hear a continuous alarm in the background and notified the fire service. But when the personnel arrived, the householder told them that there was no fire and the alarms were checked and cleaned. While handling the alarms, they still could hear an 'alarm' ringing in the background and it was soon learnt that the origin was none other than an African Grey parrot Jazz who was doing it with perfection.

    Talking to BBC News, Owner Steve Dockerty, later said, "Jazz loves to imitate things and he imitated a smoke alarm so well, they called the fire brigade." The bird can imitate sounds of devices like telephone.

    The news left the social media in splits and other parrot owners also came up with similar stories. Here are some of the funny reactions:

