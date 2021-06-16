YouTube
    Fire defence minister Harjit Sajjan demands grow louder in Canada

    By
    |

    Ottawa, June 16: The opposition in Canada has demanded that the minister of national defence, Harjit Sajjan should either resign or be removed from his post by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The opposition made the demand citing the institutional crisis related to sexual misconduct in the military that is continuing to roil the country. Speaking in the House of Commons, leader of the opposition Erin O'Toole said that the military was falling apart apart under Sajjan's watch. He should do the honourable thing and resign, Erin O'Toole said.

    The opposition also described Sajjan as incompetent and had lost the confidence of the military. The demand was made by the opposition following controversies over sexual misconduct in the military.

    The controversy erupted after major-general Dany Fortin was removed in May from his position as vice-president for logistics and operations with the Public Health Agency of Canada due to an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct that occurred around thirty years back.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 12:44 [IST]
    X