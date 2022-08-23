Aryan Khan can travel abroad as Mumbai court allows release of his passport

In one of the biggest hauls drugs worth Rs 1,400 crore seized in Mumbai

Finnish PM criticised for partying tests negative for drugs

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Helsinki, Aug 23: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin who was criticised after a video of her's partying went viral has tested negative following a drug test she took.

Marin, 36 also said her ability to perform her official duties remained unimpaired on the Saturday night in question and she would get to work if she had to. The Finnish PM has been facing criticism after a video of her partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists went viral on the social media. In the video Marin can be singing and dancing with friends.

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.

She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it's not fitting for a PM read a tweet while sharing the video.

After party video goes viral, Finnish PM Marin takes drug test

"In recent days, there have been quite grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were used, or that I myself used drugs," Marin told news reporters.

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.

She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it's not fitting for a PM read a tweet while sharing the video.

"In recent days, there have been quite grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were used, or that I myself used drugs," Marin told news reporters.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 9:05 [IST]