Financial inclusion a reality for 1.3 billion Indians: PM Modi in Singapore

Singapore, Nov 14: Highlighting that India is a nation of diverse circumstances and challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians.

Addressing the summit, the Prime Minister highlighted India's technological process, including the Aadhar scheme's success. "It is a great honour to be the first head of govt to deliver the keynote address at Singapore Fintech festival. It is an acknowledgment of the financial revolution sweeping through India & transforming the lives of 1.3 billion people," said PM Modi in Singapore.

"We are in an age of a historic transition brought about by technology. The character of the global economy is changing. Technology is defining competitiveness and power in the new world. And it is creating boundless opportunities to transform lives," he said.

"My govt came to office in'14 with a mission of inclusive development that would change the lives of every citizen,even the weakest in the remotest village.That mission needed a solid foundation of financial inclusion for all-a task that wasn't easy in a country of India's size," he added.

"Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. We have generated more than 1.2 billion biometric identities - Aadhaar, in just a few years," he further said.

Hailing fintech innovation, PM Modi said that "there is an explosion of fintech innovation and enterprise in India. It has turned India into a leading fintech and startup nation in the world. The future of fintech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India."

"The power of fintech is to drive prosperity. It provides everything. Rapidly rising digital transactions in India powered by Rupay & BHIM. Today, 128 banks in India are connected to UPI. Transactions on UPI grew 1500 times in the last 24 months. Every month, the value of transaction is growing by over 30%, " said PM Modi

"We see inspiring stories of extraordinary innovation changing ordinary lives. But, there is much to be done. Our focus should be on development for all through development of the marginalised," the PM said. In his keynote address, the PM wooed global investors and spoke of India's technological progress as well as the success of social welfare schemes in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Singapore for a two-day visit during which he will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit and hold a bilateral meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence.

In his 36-hour visit to the city state, PM Modi's first delivered the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit.