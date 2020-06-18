Fierce physical conflicts were triggered first by India says China

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, June 18: India should not underestimate its firm will safeguard its territorial sovereignty, China has said. Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry made the statement on Twitter.

India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty, Hua said in her tweet.

"Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties," she said in another tweet.

China always creates fresh differences and turn old ones into disputes

Meanwhile, India reacted sharply to the Chinese Foreign Ministry claiming Galwan Valley and asserted that this was an exaggerated and untenable claim. New Delhi also reminded Beijing about the phone conversation between the two foreign ministers, who had agreed that the situation must be handled in a responsible manner.

The two ministers also agreed that the understanding reached by the two military commanders on June 6 must be implemented sincerely.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava in a midnight rebuttal said that making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to the understanding.

Colonel Zhang Shuili, the spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Western

Theatre Command was the first to claim Galwan Valley within hours of the Indian Army confirming that soldiers of the two armies had clashes. The officer had accused Indian soldiers of crossing the line, but he also insisted that China always own sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region.

India-China to handle overall situation notwithstanding blaming and counter-blaming

This statement by the Chinese officer was read out by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during its daily briefing. The midnight rebuttal by India was to set the record straight since the Chinese Foreign Ministry had only vetted the PLA version.

On Monday night a violent clash broke out between the two armies at Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and 76 more wounded. There have been claims that 43 Chinese soldiers were also killed. The US intelligence however claimed that 35 Chinese soldiers had died.