YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    FBI warns of threat to synagogues in New Jersey

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Jersey, Nov 04: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Newark office released a statement which states that it has received 'credible ' information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

    FBI warns of threat to synagogues in New Jersey
    Representational Image

    A tweet from the office said,''The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police,''

    Trump moves to stop FBI reviewing documentsTrump moves to stop FBI reviewing documents

    In a second tweet, the agency said it was taking a "proactive measure" with that warning, while "investigative processes are carried out."

    According to reports, the alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, a law enforcement official said. The posting did not target any specific synagogue by name, the official said.

    Meanwhile, the nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but ABC News reported that law enforcement sources told it was not a bomb threat.

    Comments

    More FBI News  

    Read more about:

    fbi

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 9:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X