Father buys multiple plane tickets to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Detroit, Dec 27: Parents will do anything for their children. Won't they? Here is a story of a loving father who decided to spend time with her flight attendant daughter on the occasion of Christmas Day in a unique way after he found that she had no leave on the Christmas Eve and the following day.

What the dad do? Hal Vaughn went ahead to book a seat in all the flights his daughter was flying in on both days so that he did not miss her on the holidays. The unique story went viral on the social media and was shared by Mile Levy, a sales professional who sat next to the elderly man on his flight back home and learned about the interesting story on the way.

Also Read | This song promoting Muslim-Christian harmony in Pakistan is breaking the Internet

"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Vaughn on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas . Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!" Levy wrote on Facebook while sharing a picture with Hal.

The post received 29,000 shares and was also shared by Vaughn's daughter Pierce. She also tagged her mother Kimberly and thanked the "gate agents around the country" and her "perfect crew". She also thanked Levy.

The story won hearts of several people who called it "a wonderful Christmas gift".