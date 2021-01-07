Facebook, Twitter lock Donald Trump's account in confrontation over US Capitol breach posts

San Francisco, Jan 07: In a recent development, Twitter and Facebook Inc temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.

According to reports, Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump's tweets "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," after pro-Trump protesters entered the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

Later, Facebook posted a tweet saying it would block Trump's page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Twitter locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

In the minute-long video on Twitter, Trump said, "I know you are pained, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. That was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We've to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play in the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," he added.