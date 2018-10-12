India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Facebook hacked: 29 million users may have been affected

By
    In a breach that came to fore last month, Facebook has reportedly said that hackers accessed personal data of 29 million users.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    It was earlier thought that 50 million users may have been affected, but Guy Rosen, Facebook vice president of product management, said in an online post that fewer people were impacted than what the company originally thought, said an AFP report.

    This comes close on the heels Google's decision to shut down social network platform G Plus (G+) due to a bug. The security bug in the Google Plus used to allow users' non-public profile to be accessible to the developers even though the user gave permission to an app to access their public profile data.

    [Google + to shut down amid data breach allegations]

    Earlier, Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm, had harvested the sensitive data of millions of Facebook users without their explicit permission. That scandal rocked Facebook, sending the company's stock price spiralling. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to publically apologise for it.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 23:41 [IST]
