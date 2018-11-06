Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda71,787
Srikanth Kulkarni42,671
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy62,238
L Chandrashekhar8,524
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa3,70,743
J Shantha2,19,413
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra3,19,887
Madhu Bangarappa2,80,723
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda3,30,646
Dr. Siddaramaiah1,29,659
  • search

Facebook blocks 30 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    San Francisco, Nov 6: Facebook said on Monday it had blocked some 30 accounts on its platform and 85 accounts on photo-sharing network Instagram over concerns they may be linked to foreign entities and aimed at interfering in US midterm elections.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "On Sunday evening, US law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities," Facebook said in a blog post.

    "Our very early-stage investigation has so far identified around 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts that may be engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

    "We immediately blocked these accounts and are now investigating them in more detail," they said.

    Read more about:

    facebook instagram united states

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue