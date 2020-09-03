Face-off with India clear example that China is taking advantage of COVID-19 situation: US diplomat

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 03: After China carried out provocative military movements in Ladakh in August-end, US Diplomat David Stilwell stated that China is trying to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak and India 'is one of those examples'.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

Stilwell added, "Many conflicts...are going on in China's periphery right now...[like]...Xinjiang...Hong Kong activities, South China Sea - I could go on and on."

"What we have seen since the corona outbreak from Wuhan is it seems the PRC (People's Republic of China) is trying to take advantage of the situation, and India, I think, is one of those examples of that. So to our friends in Beijing, I would ask them to follow their commitment to resolve these things through peaceful means and dialogue," David Stilwell said at a press briefing.

The Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs also reiterated Secretary Pompeo's remarks that the United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the border standoff between India and China.

The US diplomat's remark comes after the Indian Army thwarted Chinese Army's attempt on the night of August 29 and 30 to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Further talking about China's engagement in other areas, Stilwell said, "...many conflicts that are going on in China's periphery right now. You mentioned Tibet. Xinjiang - very concerned still about what they're doing there. Hong Kong activities, South China Sea - I could go on and on."

Earlier, Pompeo had slammed the Chinese Communist Party for engaging in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours.

"From the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours. It is also evident in the South China Sea," Pompeo said.