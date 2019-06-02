  • search
    Extremely kind: Smriti Irani is all praise for Maneka Gandhi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: Newly-appointed Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

    Sharing a picture with Gandhi on Twitter, Irani said she is "grateful" to the former Women and Child Development minister for "sparing her valuable time and blessing her".

    Extremely kind: Smriti Irani is all praise for Maneka Gandhi
    Newly-appointed Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani.PTI Photo

    "It was extremely kind of her to highlight important issues in the WCD Ministry and guide me on the way forward," Irani tweeted.

    Record 78 women MPs in new Lok Sabha but only 3 get cabinet rank

    She is yet to formally take charge of the WCD Ministry. Preparation has already begun at the Women and Child Development Ministry to welcome Irani, who is likely to assume office on Monday, sources said.

    From tackling malnutrition and stunted growth among children to drafting the regulations for sexual harassment at workplace, a host of challenges await Irani, who was appointed as the WCD Minister on Friday.

    Among several issues that await the Union minister are completing the registration of child care institutions and ensuring that the anti-trafficking bill passes the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

    She emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Irani has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
