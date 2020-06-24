  • search
    Explained: What is Victory Day? Why is it celebrated on different date in Russia?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: Amid the rising tension between India and China at the borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh can be seen on a three-day trip to Russia to attend its 75th Victory Day. On Wednesday, India sent a tri-services contingent to participate in the Victory Day Parade. Also, China's Defence Minister and their troop will be present.

    Voctory Day

    What is Victory Day?

    Victory Day dates back to 1945 that marks the end of World War II and the victory of the Allied Forces. Adolf Hitler had shot himself on April 30. On May 7, German troops surrendered, which was formally accepted the next day, and came into effect on May 9.

    Galwan standoff: India snubs China, 'Rajnath won't meet Chinese counterpart' in Russia

    In most European countries, it is called as the Victory in Europe Day and is celebrated on May 8.

    If May 9 is the Victory Day, why is it celebrated on June 24?

    This year, the celebrations were pushed to June because of the novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed several people's lives across the globe. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Victory Day celebration which was scheduled to be held on May 9.

    Russia to speed up defence deals: Rajnath Singh

    However, PM Modi could not travel to Moscow, but poured in wishes to Putin on May 9 through a tweet. "India stands with Russia in solemn remembrance today, on the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day. Tens of thousands of Indian soldiers also made the supreme sacrifice in the Second World War. My warm greetings to President Putin and the Russian people on this occasion," PM Modi's tweet said.

    Who is participating in the parade?

    According to reports, the parade would last for around 90 minutes and see the participation of military personnel from 19 countries, including India and China. The celebrations are expected to include 64,000 participants.

    Rajnath reaches Moscow, Jaishankar to participate in RIC meet despite Galwan tension

    In Moscow, as many as 14,000 military personnel will march through Red Square. Also, 50,000 more troops would march through 27 other cities that have military units.

    However, in the past, several Indian leaders too have attended Victory Day Parades. During the 70th anniversary of the Victory Day in 2015, then President Pranab Mukherjee went to represent India. Manmohan Singh had attended the 60th anniversary in 2005 as he was the then Prime Minister of India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
