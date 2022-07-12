Explained: How will Sri Lanka appoint a new President if Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Colombo, July 12: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is likely to quit his post tomorrow, July 13 and then make a special announcement. Rajapaksa has been facing severe protests in the wake of the country's economy plummeting.

If Rajapaksa quits as President then Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister would become the acting president.

If Rajapaksa submits his resignation, then the Parliament will have a month's time to appoint a new President. A meeting of the Parliament will have to be convened within three days of the resignation, following which a date will have to be fixed to receive the nominations for the vacant post.

If only one nomination comes forward then the Secretary General of the Parliament must declare that individual as the next president. If there is more than one nomination, then a secret ballot will be held and the person should be elected by an absolute majority.

Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa likely to quit as President tomorrow

During this period the current Prime Minister becomes the acting president. In this case if Rajapaksa resigns then Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes the new acting president for a month until the Parliament elects a new President.

A minister would then be appointed to act in the office of the Prime Minister and that individual would hold office for the remaining period until the new President of Sri Lanka is appointed.