Explained: How US, UK plans for a COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

New Delhi, Aug 29: As the world waits for a vaccine to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline for a novel Coronavirus vaccine seems to have got firmly advanced, from early next year to this year-end.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to "crush" Covid-19 with a vaccine by the end of the year, as he roped in deft scientist to develop the vaccines for coronavirus under 'Operation Warp Speed'.

"We are marshaling America's scientific genius to produce a vaccine in record time. We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year and together we will crush the virus," Trump said, adding that three coronavirus vaccines will be ready for production soon and could be made available this year.

"We are getting our scientists to develop vaccines under 'Operation Warp Speed'. We have 3 vaccines that will be available for production soon and they will be available this year," Trump said.

On the other hand, Britain is preparing to revise its laws to allow the emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine before it is fully licensed but only if the shots meet required safety and quality standards.

In a statement Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson''s Conservative government said it was adopting "reinforced safeguards" to allow the country''s medicines regulatory agency to grant temporary authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, provided it meets safety and quality standards.

The proposed regulations would allow coronavirus vaccines to receive an emergency approval allowing people to be immunized while the full licensing process is being finished. Typically, vaccines are only used after the licensing review has been completed, a process which can take several months.

"If we develop effective vaccines, it''s important we make them available to patients as quickly as possible, but only once strict safety standards have been met," Jonathan Van-Tam, Britain''s deputy chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Britain said the move was "a precautionary measure" and would only be used as a last resort if there was a pressing public health justification.

Officials said they would also be expanding the number of health workers who can administer vaccines as well as clarifying the kind of protection from civil liability for this additional work force.

The government is beginning a three-week consultation period to seek advice from health experts and other stakeholders. It said the measures could be introduced as early as October.