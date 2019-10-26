Ex Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack

oi-Mousumi Dash

Islamabad, Oct 26: Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack, and admitted at Services hospital in Lahore on Saturday.

Sharif is a politician who served as the prime minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms. Sharif is the longest-serving prime minister of Pakistan.

Pakistani media: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack, at Services hospital in Lahore. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xECm9u6E4T — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

On Friday a top Pakistani court granted bail to the jailed 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo who was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office late on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count.