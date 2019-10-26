Ex Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack

  • search
    Islamabad, Oct 26: Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack, and admitted at Services hospital in Lahore on Saturday.

    Representational image
    Sharif is a politician who served as the prime minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms. Sharif is the longest-serving prime minister of Pakistan.

    On Friday a top Pakistani court granted bail to the jailed 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo who was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder.

    Lahore High Court grants bail to ailing Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

    The former Pakistani Prime Minister was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office late on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count.

