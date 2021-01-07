Will be ready to hit ground running on day 1 with new economic team: Harris

End the assault demands Kamala Harris

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 07: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has demanded an end to the assault on the US Capitol by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump after they clashed with police and breached the building''s security in a bid to overturn the November 3 election results.

The protest interrupted Congress Electoral College count that will formalise President-elect Joe Biden''s upcoming inauguration on January 20.

"I join President-elect Joe Biden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation's public servants to end, and as he said, "allow the work of democracy to go forward"," Harris said in a tweet.

Trump has refused to concede the election. He alleges that there was a massive voters' fraud and electoral malpractice. Election officials have denied the allegations. Biden and Harris won in both the popular vote and the electoral college votes.