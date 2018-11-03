Egypt: 7 killed, 14 injured in attack on bus near Coptic Christian monastery

Cairo, Nov 3: At least seven people killed, 14 injured in an attack on a bus heading towards Coptic monastery in Egypt, reports Reuters.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on Egyptian Christians, propaganda arm says.

The incident took place on Friday as the vehicle was nearby the Saint Samuel Coptic Christian monastery close to Minya, a city about 270km south of the capital, Cairo, according to Al Jazeera.

The archbishop of Minya, Anba Makarious, told the Reuters news agency that at least seven people were killed and 14 wounded in the attack.