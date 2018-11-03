  • search

Egypt: 7 killed, 14 injured in attack on bus near Coptic Christian monastery

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Cairo, Nov 3: At least seven people killed, 14 injured in an attack on a bus heading towards Coptic monastery in Egypt, reports Reuters.

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack
    Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on Egyptian Christians, propaganda arm says.

    Also Read: ISIS co-conspirator from Tamil Nadu arrested

    The incident took place on Friday as the vehicle was nearby the Saint Samuel Coptic Christian monastery close to Minya, a city about 270km south of the capital, Cairo, according to Al Jazeera.

    The archbishop of Minya, Anba Makarious, told the Reuters news agency that at least seven people were killed and 14 wounded in the attack.

    Read more about:

    egypt isis cairo

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 0:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue