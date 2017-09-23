Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Mexico coast

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Mexico coast on Saturday. The epicenter is located reported 48 km from San Luqueño, Chiapas, Mexico.

No casualties reported so far.

Mexico is still recovering from the massive earthquake that virtually flattened Mexico City just days ago.

At least 298 people were killed and rescue operations still under way to save dozens feared trapped under rubble.

Mexico is situated in a notorious earthquake "danger zone" known as the Ring of Fire, where up to 80% of the world's tremors occur, USGS said.

