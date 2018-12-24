  • search
    Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Japan's Honshu

    Tokyo, Dec 24: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Japan's Honshu region on Monday morning. There are no reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

    A 5.5 magnitude earthquake is considered a moderate one. Earthquakes are recorded by a seismographic network.

    Image courtesy - Twitter/@ditrianum
    The Japanese archipelago is located in an area where several continental and oceanic plates meet. This is the cause of frequent earthquakes in the region.

    The Great Kanto Earthquake, the worst in Japanese history, hit the Kanto plain around Tokyo in 1923 and resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 people.

    [Flashback 2018: Earthquake, floods and wildfire devastate human lives]

    In January 1995, a strong earthquake hit the city of Kobe and surroundings. Known as the Southern Hyogo Earthquake or Great Hanshin Earthquake, it killed 6,000 and injured 415,000 people. 100,000 homes were completely destroyed and 185,000 were severely damaged.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 8:22 [IST]
