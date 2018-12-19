  • search
    Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Easter Island region

    By
    |

    Hanga Roa, Dec 19: Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Easter Island at 7.07 am (IST) on Wednesday.

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Easter Island region

    There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

    This earthquake is expected to have a low humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability.

    Earlier on May 2, a strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit Easter Island region at 06:32 UTC on May 2, 2018. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 8:45 [IST]
