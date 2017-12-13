Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes in Iran

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Northern and Central Iran at 3.11 am on Wednesday. It was not immediately known if the quake had caused any damage, injuries or fatalities as it struck during the night.

The first quake of magnitude 5.9 struck on Tuesday morning 56 km north of Kerman, a city with a population of more than 820,000.

Iran is prone to near-daily quakes as it sits on major fault lines.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

OneIndia News