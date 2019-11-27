  • search
    Earthquake kills 4, injures 150 in Albania

    Tirana, Nov 27: A strong earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, killing at least four people, injuring 150 and collapsing buildings.

    The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centred 30 kilometres northwest of the capital, Tirana. It had at a depth of 20 kilometres.

    Rescuers search at a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania
    The Defense Ministry said a man and a woman were killed when a building collapsed in Thumane, 36 kilometres north of Tirana.

    It said another person died after jumping from his home to escape shaking from the quake in Kurbin, 50 kilometres north of the capital.

    Another person was killed when a building collapsed in Durres, 33 kilometres west of Tirana, emergency officials said. Rescuers were working to take out other people from the building.

    The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

    Authorities reported scores of aftershocks and called on people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes.

    People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.

    Local media reported that a restaurant was destroyed in western Durres.

    At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in Thumane.

    An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

