    Earthquake jolts Cagayan Valley in Philippines today

    Cagayan, Nov 07: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit 85 km from Namuac in Cagayan Valley, the Philippines at 04:18 am on Thursday.

    Based on available data, no destructive tsunami threat is reported.

    Representational image

    On October 31 at least four people were killed and several others injured after a third in a series of strong earthquakes hit Philippines, the earthquake shooked the southern Philippines.

    It was a high-intensity earthquake, the US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the 6.5 magnitude quake was near Makilala town, Cotabato province in the island of Mindanao and was about 10 kilometres (six miles) deep.

    The back-to-back earthquakes have caused widespread damage in the country in recent times.

    Namuac in Province of Cagayan Valley with it's 3,037 citizens is about 277 mi (or 446 km) north of Manila, Philippines's capital city.

    There are two Unesco world heritage sites nearby. The closest heritage site in Philippines is Historic Town of Vigan in a distance of 88 mi (or 142 km), South-West.

    Strong 6.0 earthquake strikes Chile

    Earlier, in 2018 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Cagayan province.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
