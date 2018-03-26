Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude jolts Papua New Guinea

Wellington, Mar 26: A month after a deadly quake killed more than 100 people, an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale hit the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from today's quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in a remote area of East New Britain province.

USGS reported the quake had a depth of 40 kilometers. Deeper earthquakes tend to cause less damage on the Earth's surface.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Feb. 26 killed at least 125 people, injured dozens and brought work to a halt at four oil and gas fields. Home to 7 million people, Papua New Guinea is located to the east of Indonesia and sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire."

PTI

