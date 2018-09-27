Duchess Meghan Markle slams royal pride… err just a car door

London, Sept 27: What if tomorrow you are praised by the bystanders for shutting your own car door? Sounds bizarre? But such a 'bizarre' incident was witnessed on Tuesday, September 25, when Meghan Markle - the Duchess of Sussex - closed the door of the car in which she went to an opening of an exhibition at the city's Royal Academy of Arts, after getting off.

A royal self-serving, and that too in the public? The 37-year-old former American actress who married Britain's Prince Harry earlier this year has stirred up a serious debate! Closing a car door is not just another thing for the royals, you see.

Markle arrived at the event as her maiden solo official outing since she became a member of the royal family. Sporting a black Givenchy gown, she did what everybody else does - got off the car and closed the door - and hell broke loose.

The incident reminded all of the act of Markle's sister-in-law Kate Middleton who carried her own umbrella for an appearance and heads turned.

I hope Meghan Markle realises she will now have to shut the car door EVERY SINGLE TIME or everyone cheering her now for 'humility' will turn on her for being a spoiled brat.... pic.twitter.com/Cjr3QHosJx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 26, 2018

Markle has always been known to do things in ways that are considered untraditional by the royal standards. But there were also people who did not see any wrong in what Markle did. Etiquette expert William Hanson even told Vanity Fair: "The Duchess of Sussex closing her own car door is yet another silent signal that she is going to be doing things her own way and helping adapt and progress the British monarchy. Whether she thought long and hard about it before it happened, I doubt it, I suspect it was force of habit, but it is interesting to see that many have noticed as usually dignitaries have a member of staff to do this for them."