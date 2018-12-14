Dubai: Four-year-old boy dies after being trapped in washing machine

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dubai, Dec 14: A 4-year-old boy dies after he got trapped and drowned in a washing machine filled with hot water at his home in Ajman.

It is learnt that the boy got inside the front-load washing machine and closed its door, prompting the washer to run, the Khaleej Times reported on Thursday, citing police officials.

The boy may have climbed into the washing machine out of curiosity and got trapped inside, the police said, adding that the machine soon started spinning, drowning him.

The boy was later found by his mother when she came to pick him up from his grandmother's house. His uncle had to break the door of the machine to retrieve the child's body.

The body was sent for autopsy and an investigation into the case was ongoing.