This snake is something we bet you haven’t seen ever

Richmond (Virginia), Sept 25: Double-headed living beings are not new but recently, the discovery of a baby two-headed copperhead snake at a residential yard in northern Virginia has created quite a buzz on the social media. The person who found the strange-looking reptile contacted the local herpetological (study of amphibians and reptiles) society, according to CNN.

"Wild bicephalic snakes are exceptionally rare, because they just don't live that long," J D Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said on Facebook. "Too many challenges living day to day with two heads."

The snake was reportedly taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for radiograph tests where its anatomical functioning was assessed. The centre later said in a statement that of the two, the snake's left head is more dominant; "it's generally more active and responds to stimulus".

The radiograph test also revealed that the snake has two tracheas and esophaguses and while the left trachea is more developed, it's right esophagus is in a better shape. It has one heart and one set of lungs. It could be a bit challenging for the creature since its right head is better placed to eat but it is its left head which dominates.

See the snake's video:

The snake is currently being taken care of by professionals and if it survives, it will be donated to a zoo for educational purpose.