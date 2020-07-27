YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trump's national security adviser has coronavirus

    By
    |

    Washington, July 27: President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

    Donald Trumps national security adviser has coronavirus

    That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it by name.

    World coronavirus cases near 15 million mark; Donald Trump says things will get worse

    The White House confirmed that O'Brien has mild symptoms and “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” adding that: “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President" and that the "work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

    The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O'Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

    A personal valet to the president and the vice president's press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide. Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus donald trump

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue