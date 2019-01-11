  • search
    Washington, Jan 11: US president Donald Trump on Friday hinted major changes are coming to the H1-B visa programme of which Indian IT professional have been the single largest beneficiary.

    Trump said that the new approach will bring both "simplicity and certainty" and lead to a more direct path to citizenship.

    Donald Trump

    "H1-B [sic] holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S.," Trump said in an early morning tweet.

    His tweet comes as a good news for Indian professionals, especially in the IT sector, who currently have to wait for nearly a decade to get a Green Card or permanent legal residency.

    In the first two years of his presidency, Trump administration had made it tough for the H-1B visa holders over their overstay, extension and issuing of new ones.

    The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

    It is typically issued for three to six years to employers to hire a foreign worker. But H-1B holders who have begun the green card process can often renew their work visas indefinitely.

    The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 20:28 [IST]
