Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 09: Twitter has announced a ban on US President, Donald Trump's account. Twitter had initially suspended the account for posting a series of tweets that misled the users about the US presidential election results and appeared to encourage violent rioters who mobbed the US Capitol.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a blog post.

Prior to this Twitter had demanded that Trump delete three offending tweets and warned at that time that he would be permanently banned. On Thursday, Trump's account was restored and he wrote that he would not attend Biden's inauguration.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" Trump had written on Friday.

"Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021," Twitter said.